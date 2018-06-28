Mo. Senate Reviewing Study of Proposed Tax Breaks

JEFFERSON CITY (AP)- Missouri state senators are reviewing a state analysis of economic development proposals being considered during the special legislative session.

One piece of the legislation would offer tax breaks for companies involved in international shipping. It's part of an effort to make Lambert-St. Louis International Airport a cargo hub. The Department of Economic Development examined the legislation's potential effects on a hypothetical warehouse with 160 employees and a manufacturer with 40 workers.

The study evaluated several combinations of tax breaks that could be offered through the legislation. It identified one scenario in which the costs of the tax breaks would exceed the benefits. In the other instances, the benefits exceeded the costs.