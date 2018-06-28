MO Senate Scraps Vehicle Inspections

Senate OKs scrapping vehicle inspection program JEFFERSON CITY - The vehicle safety inspection program will be tossed out under legislation that won Senate approval today. The bill initially focused on changing the emissions program in the St. Louis area. It does away with centralized testing and allows more shops to do the test, if they meet certain requirements. The Senate approved an amendment to eliminate safety inspections. Vehicle owners must undergo the inspections every two years to get their plates renewed. The measure now moves to the House for debate. Governor Blunt has expressed support for vehicle safety inspections, though he says he's open to changing how often they occur.