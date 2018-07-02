Mo. Senate States Debate on Ethics Legislation

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Senate has started debate on ethics legislation that would curb lobbying.

The bill would make lawmakers wait two years after their terms expire before registering as lobbyists. It would require lawmakers to reimburse lobbyists for most gifts within 30 days and lobbyists would have 48 hours to report such expenditures.

Another provision would bar legislators from serving as paid political consultants until one year after leaving office.

Ethics measures have previously stalled over Democratic attempts to re-enact caps on campaign contribution limits, which are currently not included in the Senate bill.

Missouri is the only state to allow the trio of unlimited contributions to candidates, unlimited gifts from lobbyists and no waiting period before an elected official can lobby.