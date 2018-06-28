Mo. Senate to Hear from Wrongfully Convicted Man

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A state Senate panel is scheduled to hear testimony from a Missouri man who spent 15 years of his life behind bars for a wrongful conviction.

The judiciary committee is planning to consider legislation Monday that would alter how eyewitness statements are used in court.

Senators will hear from Josh Kezer, who was released in 2009 after being convicted in the murder of a southeast Missouri college student. He was freed after a Cole County judge found that prosecutors withheld key evidence from defense attorneys.

Bill Ferguson, whose son Ryan's conviction was recently vacated, is also scheduled to appear

The legislation would also require most suspect interrogations to be videotaped. It is sponsored by Democratic Sen. Joe Keaveny, of St. Louis.