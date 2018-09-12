Mo. Senate Votes to Add Accountability Portal Info

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Missouri Senate has passed legislation that would increase the amount of information government bodies must put in the state's online database.

The measure was approved Thursday and now goes to the House, which passed a similar bill earlier this week.

The Senate bill would require cities and other political subdivisions to post information about bonds on the Missouri Accountability Portal, including how they plan to pay off the bonds.

The legislation also would require the governor's office to submit daily reports online about money being withheld from the state budget. And state departments would have to post information about federal grants they receive that are larger than $1 million.

Sponsoring Sen. Brian Munzlinger, a Republican from Williamstown, said the information will help taxpayers know how their money is spent.