Mo. Senator Files Medicaid Overhaul Plan

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Senate chairman of a Missouri Medicaid study panel has introduced a plan to revamp the health care program without expanding it.

Republican Sen. Gary Romine, of Farmington, filed legislation Thursday that would expand the use of managed care plans and provide financial incentives for patients to hold down their medical costs.

Romine's legislation largely follows the recommendations of a special committee he lead last year. It makes no mention of expanding Medicaid eligibility for lower-income adults as allowed under President Barack Obama's health care law.

Missouri's Republican legislative leaders have repeatedly said they want to overhaul the Medicaid program - not enlarge it.

Romine's bill would let Medicaid enrollees who chose high-deductible health plans, but don't incur many costs, keep a portion of the savings.