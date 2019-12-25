Mo Senator Pushes For Business Tax Cut, Deduction

7 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Monday, April 02 2012 Apr 2, 2012 Monday, April 02, 2012 3:47:00 AM CDT April 02, 2012 in News
By: Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri businesses and businesses owners could start paying less in taxes under a bill moving through the state Senate.
A measure sponsored by St. Louis County Republican Eric Schmitt would cut the state's corporate income tax in half over five years, starting in the 2012 tax year. By 2016, the rate would fall to 3 1/8 percent from the current 6 1/4 percent.
Schmitt also wants to let individuals deduct business income from their individual taxes. By 2015, his bill would allow people to deduct 25 percent of their business income from their individual taxes.
Schmitt's bill has been endorsed by a Senate committee and could be debated by the full chamber in the coming weeks.

More News

Grid
List

Mom saves Christmas shopping until the last minute
Mom saves Christmas shopping until the last minute
COLUMBIA – Last minute holiday shopping is normal for Xaiveira Coats. Coats bought most of her gifts for her... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, December 24 2019 Dec 24, 2019 Tuesday, December 24, 2019 6:29:00 PM CST December 24, 2019 in News

Missouri Supreme Court rules against Chesterfield over taxes
Missouri Supreme Court rules against Chesterfield over taxes
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld a 1977 state law dictating how St. Louis County municipalities distribute... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, December 24 2019 Dec 24, 2019 Tuesday, December 24, 2019 6:15:12 PM CST December 24, 2019 in News

Holiday Traditions in mid-Missouri: The Magic Tree
Holiday Traditions in mid-Missouri: The Magic Tree
COLUMBIA - As the colder temperatures arrive in mid-Missouri, Will Treelighter has already been thinking about his next design. He’s... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, December 24 2019 Dec 24, 2019 Tuesday, December 24, 2019 5:45:00 PM CST December 24, 2019 in News

Police investigate attempted armed robbery at Campus View apartments
Police investigate attempted armed robbery at Campus View apartments
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery targeting a delivery driver at Campus View apartments Tuesday afternoon. ... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, December 24 2019 Dec 24, 2019 Tuesday, December 24, 2019 4:14:28 PM CST December 24, 2019 in News

Eldon reacts to fire board president's alleged misuse of taxpayer money
Eldon reacts to fire board president's alleged misuse of taxpayer money
ELDON - The streets in Eldon were pretty quiet on Christmas Eve. But the town was buzzing with news of... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, December 24 2019 Dec 24, 2019 Tuesday, December 24, 2019 3:05:00 PM CST December 24, 2019 in News

Holiday traditions in mid-Missouri: Musical atmosphere of Living Windows
Holiday traditions in mid-Missouri: Musical atmosphere of Living Windows
JEFFERSON CITY- For over 20 years, the Living Windows celebration has taken over Jefferson City for one night each year.... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, December 24 2019 Dec 24, 2019 Tuesday, December 24, 2019 2:33:00 PM CST December 24, 2019 in News

Salvation Army Christmas campaign down 45%
Salvation Army Christmas campaign down 45%
COLUMBIA - The Salvation Army's Christmas campaign in Columbia is down 45% this year. In a press release, the... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, December 24 2019 Dec 24, 2019 Tuesday, December 24, 2019 11:30:00 AM CST December 24, 2019 in News

Police arrest Fulton woman for stealing Christmas cards
Police arrest Fulton woman for stealing Christmas cards
FULTON - Police arrested a Fulton woman they said stole Christmas cards from mailboxes Monday. Fulton police arrested Christina... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, December 24 2019 Dec 24, 2019 Tuesday, December 24, 2019 11:29:03 AM CST December 24, 2019 in News

Gov. Parson to visit Columbia hospitals
Gov. Parson to visit Columbia hospitals
COLUMBIA - Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson will make two stops in Columbia on Tuesday. The... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 24 2019 Dec 24, 2019 Tuesday, December 24, 2019 3:39:00 AM CST December 24, 2019 in News

Warm temperatures drive people to the car wash this holiday
Warm temperatures drive people to the car wash this holiday
COLUMBIA – Warmer than usual temperatures on Monday brought people out of their homes and to the car wash. ... More >>
1 day ago Monday, December 23 2019 Dec 23, 2019 Monday, December 23, 2019 9:39:00 PM CST December 23, 2019 in News

Wildlife and you: How to share the road together
Wildlife and you: How to share the road together
COLUMBIA - Imagine you are driving on your usual route to work, but unexpectedly, the road is shut down indefinitely.... More >>
1 day ago Monday, December 23 2019 Dec 23, 2019 Monday, December 23, 2019 8:34:00 PM CST December 23, 2019 in News

Columbia learning center burglarized
Columbia learning center burglarized
COLUMBIA - A Columbia learning center was burglarized Sunday night. Tree Top Innovative Learning Center in North Columbia stayed... More >>
1 day ago Monday, December 23 2019 Dec 23, 2019 Monday, December 23, 2019 4:41:00 PM CST December 23, 2019 in News

Two arrested in Camden County drug bust, foot chase
Two arrested in Camden County drug bust, foot chase
CAMDENTON - Deputies arrested a man and woman Saturday night after a traffic stop led to a short foot chase... More >>
1 day ago Monday, December 23 2019 Dec 23, 2019 Monday, December 23, 2019 3:44:24 PM CST December 23, 2019 in News

Lottery revenue declining, could affect education funding
Lottery revenue declining, could affect education funding
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Lottery revenue has been down in the first five months of the budget year as the... More >>
1 day ago Monday, December 23 2019 Dec 23, 2019 Monday, December 23, 2019 3:20:00 PM CST December 23, 2019 in News

Volunteers needed this holiday season
Volunteers needed this holiday season
FULTON - Sometimes the best present during the holidays is being present. For Misty Dothage, director of the Callway... More >>
1 day ago Monday, December 23 2019 Dec 23, 2019 Monday, December 23, 2019 3:04:00 PM CST December 23, 2019 in News

Fire board president accused of using taxpayer money for family business
Fire board president accused of using taxpayer money for family business
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Ethics Commission has ordered the president of the Moreau Fire Protection District Board of Directors... More >>
1 day ago Monday, December 23 2019 Dec 23, 2019 Monday, December 23, 2019 1:57:21 PM CST December 23, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Human remains confirmed to belong to missing Mexico man
UPDATE: Human remains confirmed to belong to missing Mexico man
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday the remains found near Mokane are those of Matthew Beauchamp.... More >>
1 day ago Monday, December 23 2019 Dec 23, 2019 Monday, December 23, 2019 12:47:46 PM CST December 23, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Suspect identified in Jefferson City assault, chase and crash
UPDATE: Suspect identified in Jefferson City assault, chase and crash
JEFFERSON CITY - Police arrested a man early Monday after they said a domestic disturbance led to a chase and... More >>
1 day ago Monday, December 23 2019 Dec 23, 2019 Monday, December 23, 2019 10:38:00 AM CST December 23, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 46°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
7am 44°
8am 47°
9am 50°
10am 54°