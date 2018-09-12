Mo. Senator Says 'Food Nazis' Block Chili Suppers

JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri state senator is taking aim at health inspectors who he says are blocking charitable chili suppers.

Republican Sen. Mike Cunningham, of Rogersville, is sponsoring legislation that would let nonprofit groups prepare food in private homes and bring it to charitable fundraisers. The groups would need to post signs saying the food was prepared in a kitchen not subject to regulation.

Senators gave initial approval Wednesday to Cunningham's bill after a Democratic senator attached an amendment exempting the St. Louis area from its provisions.

Cunningham asserted that "rogue inspectors" are acting like "food Nazis" by shutting down charitable chili suppers.

Democratic Sen. Ryan McKenna, of Crystal City, says he has heard of no problems and supports food safety efforts.