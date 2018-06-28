Mo Senator Seeks To Expand Elder Abuse Law

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri senator wants the state to expand its law on elder abuse by adding language to protecting older citizens from financial exploitation.

Sen. Kevin Engler is proposing to make it a crime for those with authority over an elderly person to take advantage of the older person's state of mind for financial gain. The legislation would apply to people who have guardianship, power of attorney or some other financial management role for seniors.

If someone steals money from an elderly person that was supposed to cover nursing home expenses, the courts would be allowed to order that the money be paid to the home.

Engler, a Republican from Farmington, says some senior citizens need more protection because of their age and health.