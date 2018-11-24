Mo. Senators Halt Appointment to Rights Commission

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Senate panel has halted one of Gov. Jay Nixon's appointments to the Missouri Human Rights Commission.

The Democratic governor appointed former Democratic state House member Sara Lampe, of Springfield, to the board. The Republican-led committee stopped the nomination Wednesday because of concerns that there would be too many Democrats on the commission.

Republican senators said they would not proceed with Lampe's confirmation until Nixon fills more commission slots with Republican nominees.

The Human Rights Commission investigates complaints of discrimination in employment, housing and places that accommodate the public. It currently has two Republicans, three Democrats, and five vacancies. Nixon has one other Democratic nomination to the commission pending before the Senate.

Lampe served in the Legislature from 2005 to 2013 and is a former teacher and school administrator.