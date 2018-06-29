Mo. Senators Hear New Plans for Air Export Aid

JEFFERSON CITY - Business and civic leaders from the St. Louis area are renewing a push for new tax breaks to encourage international exports through Lambert-St. Louis International Airport.

A Senate committee heard testimony Wednesday on a plan that would authorize up to $7.5 million of annual tax credits for air cargo exports.

The proposal is a scaled-back version of a bill that failed during a 2011 special session. Other elements of that doomed package also are back before the Legislature.

The Senate committee also heard testimony on a bill creating tax incentives for computer data centers.

And numerous people testified against a plan to reduce the amount of tax credits awarded for development of low-income housing and the renovation of historic buildings.