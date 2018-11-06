Mo. Senators Stall Vote on Stimulus Projects

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Four Republican state senators are blocking a vote on legislation reauthorizing Missouri's use of about $467 million of federal stimulus money.

The Senate filibuster that began Tuesday is being led by the same four senators who delayed a vote earlier this year on renewing Missouri's participation in federally funded benefits for long-term unemployed workers.

The filibustering senators let the unemployment bill pass last month after Republican Senate leaders pledged to help them identify $250 million of cuts to Missouri's federal stimulus funds. The Senate Appropriations Committee refused to make all those cuts, so the four senators are stalling a vote on the bill.

The senators involved in the filibuster are Jim Lembke of St. Louis, Rob Schaaf of St. Joseph, Will Kraus of Lee's Summit and Brian Nieves of Washington.