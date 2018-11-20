Mo. Sheriff Confirms Perry County Murder-Suicide

By: The Associated Press

PERRYVILLE (AP) - A southeast Missouri sheriff says a couple's deaths in June were the result of a murder-suicide.

Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf said Thursday forensic evidence confirmed the cause of the deaths of 36-year-old Shawn J. Galeski, and his 29-year-old girlfriend, Jamie L. Cole, 29, both of Perryville. They were found dead June 14 in a locked room at Galeski's home.

Schaaf says the evidence shows Cole shot Galeske before shooting herself. He told the Southeast Missourian that Cole's motive is not known.