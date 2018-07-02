MO Soldier Dies in Iraq Helicopter Crash

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Hartwick and Captain Timothy Moshier, of Albany, New York, died Saturday when their Apache helicopter crashed about ten miles southwest of Baghdad. Hartwick graduated from Orrick in 1986 and married his high school sweetheart, Kerri. She and their two young children still live in Orrick, as do Hartwick's parents and in-laws. Hartwick was a member of the National Honor Society and student council, senior class president, and a football and basketball star. But Rick Wrisinger, current principal at the school, says he remembers Hartwick more for his kindness, his deep faith, and his pride that he flew for the military. No announcements about possible services have been made yet.