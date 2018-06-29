Mo. SOS Backs Bill Aiding Candidates in Military

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander is backing legislation that could make it easier for deployed military members to run for office.

Kander said Thursday that he will push legislation next year allowing deployed members of the Armed Forces to use a proxy to file their candidacy papers with the secretary of state's office.

Candidate filing for the 2014 primary elections will run from Feb. 25 to March 25.

On the first day of filing, candidates who show up in person draw numbers to determine the order they are listed on the ballot. Kander says the requirement to file in person means deployed military members may not have a shot at being listed first.

Some candidates believe that being listed first may make voters more likely to choose them.