Mo. Southern Names Crowder Official Interim Leader

JOPLIN (AP) - Missouri Southern State University has named the retiring president of Crowder College to be its interim leader.

Missouri Southern's Board of Governors announced Thursday night that Alan Marble will become interim president of the Joplin school, starting July 1. Marble will replace Bruce Speck, who was fired this week with two years left on his contract.

Marble is retiring after 27 years at Crowder College in Neosho. Speck hired him last month to become special assistant to the president, a new position at Missouri Southern. Crowder says that position is expected to not be filled.

The Joplin Globe reports Marble said his contract is still being finalized but he expects his salary to be more than the $125,000 he would have earned as assistant to the president.