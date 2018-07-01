Mo. Speaker: Tax Veto Override 'Uphill Battle'

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri House Speaker Tim Jones says it will be an "uphill battle" to override Gov. Jay Nixon's veto of tax-cutting legislation but that he hopes to do so.

Jones said Tuesday no final decision has been made on whether to attempt an override. The Republican speaker noted the House's final vote on the legislation was slightly short of the two-thirds majority needed for a veto override.

Republican lawmakers will discuss overrides during an August meeting in St. Louis, ahead of the September veto session. A veto override would require the vote of every Republican House member or support from some of Nixon's fellow Democrats.

The tax legislation would cut individual and corporate tax rates and create a new deduction for some business income.