Mo. Special Session on Boeing Cost Less Than $100K

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A special legislative session to approve incentives for a Boeing airplane facility cost Missouri taxpayers a little less than $100,000.

The Legislature wrapped up a five-day special session last week after passing a bill authorizing up to $1.7 billion of tax breaks over two decades if Boeing chooses to assemble a new passenger plane in the St. Louis area.

The House clerk's office said the special session cost about $75,000 for members' travel and daily living allowances and extra operational costs such as printing.

The Senate administrator's office said the special session cost that chamber about $17,500.

Senate costs are routinely lower than those in the House, because the House has almost five times as many members.