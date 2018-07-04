Mo. Special Session on Boeing Cost Less Than $100K
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A special legislative session to approve incentives for a Boeing airplane facility cost Missouri taxpayers a little less than $100,000.
The Legislature wrapped up a five-day special session last week after passing a bill authorizing up to $1.7 billion of tax breaks over two decades if Boeing chooses to assemble a new passenger plane in the St. Louis area.
The House clerk's office said the special session cost about $75,000 for members' travel and daily living allowances and extra operational costs such as printing.
The Senate administrator's office said the special session cost that chamber about $17,500.
Senate costs are routinely lower than those in the House, because the House has almost five times as many members.
