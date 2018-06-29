MO State Parks Welcomes Dog Owners to Stay the Night

JEFFERSON CITY - If you want to take your "best friend" along on your best vacation, Missouri State Parks will provide both you and your dog a place to stay the night.

Beginning in January 2012, Missouri State Parks will make lodging units available to people who want to travel and vacation with their dogs. With the new Cabins for Canines program, specific lodging units will be available for use by dog owners. The program includes units such as outpost cabins, camper cabins, yurts, single-unit cabins, fourplexes and duplexes.

"Missouri State Parks wants everyone to know they are welcome to visit our outstanding state park system. Our new Cabins for Canines program is reaching out to those who love state parks but also love to bring their pets with them," said Bill Bryan, director of Missouri State Parks, a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.



Previously pets were not allowed in any state park building, including lodging units. With the new program, 30 percent of lodging units will be made available for owners with dogs, following certain guidelines. "A portion of our lodging units will be available to dog owners and a portion will remain canine-free, giving us a balance to accommodate everyone who wants to come to a state park," Bryan said.



Implementation of Cabins for Canines program will begin Jan. 1, 2012, for state-operated facilities including outpost cabins, camper cabins and yurts. Implementation of the program in lodging facilities operated by private concessionaires will be phased in during 2012 based on availability and fully implemented in 2013.

For more information on parks offering lodging facilities for dog owners, visit mostateparks.com.