Mo. State's Beef Now Sold at Specialty Meat Store

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - People living in the Springfield area can now dine on beef raised at Missouri State University's cattle ranch.

The meat from the school's 3,300-acre working cattle ranch went on sale Friday at a specialty meats store in Springfield.

Missouri State President Clif Smart says the move is intended to help students understand the retail side of animal production.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the plan is to create a niche market that will process only 20 head of cattle per year, with marketing focused on Missouri State staff and alumni.

A cattle ranch and 1,000 head of cattle were donated to the university in 2010. In January, a 250-acre farm in Fair Grove was donated to the university, and a small meat processing plant is located near that farm.