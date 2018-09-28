Mo. Stepfather Sentenced for Killing Sleeping Teen

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A 64-year-old Springfield man has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting his 14-year-old stepson to death as the boy slept.

The Springfield News-Leader reports William Richard Jones declined a chance to speak Friday as he was sentenced in Greene County Circuit Court.

Jones was charged with first-degree murder for the July 2012 killing of Trevor Reynolds. He entered an Alford plea to the plea in August, not admitting guilt but acknowledging that prosecutors had enough evidence for a conviction.

Trevor Reynolds was raised by other family members in Alabama before moving to Springfield in 2009 to reunite with his mother, who later married Jones.

Arguments between Trevor and Jones brought police to the home twice in the 36 hours before the boy was shot in his bedroom.