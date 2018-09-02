Mo. Supreme Court Considers Discipline for Judge

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Supreme Court is considering discipline for a judge accused of misconduct.

The judicial disciplinary commission has recommended removing St. Louis Associate Circuit Judge Barbara Peebles. It says Peebles was tardy and did not sufficiently supervise her clerk. The commission also says Peebles left for a vacation without making proper arrangements and removed a court document.

Missouri's high court heard arguments Thursday. Peebles has been a judge since 2000 and was defended by former Supreme Court Judge Ronnie White.

White says Peebles made some mistakes but that removing her is too harsh. He says Peebles started work later to allow a clerk to handle housekeeping matters and was intending to streamline the process. He says Peebles removed the court document because she was confused about its origin and purpose.