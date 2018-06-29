Mo. Supreme Court Upholds State House Districts

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld new boundaries for state House districts based upon the 2010 census.

The high court issued a one-line ruling Tuesday upholding the new districts and saying a longer opinion would be issued sometime in the future. The ruling came about three hours before Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline for candidates to file for this year's elections.

A lawsuit had claimed that the new map drawn by a special appellate commission violated state constitutional requirements that the 163 House districts have similar populations and be contiguous and compact.

The Supreme Court ruling affirms a decision made last month by a Cole County judge.