Mo. Supreme Court Won't Hear Smoking Ban Challenge

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court will not hear a legal challenge to Springfield's smoking ban, officially ending a lawsuit filed by a bar owner.

Attorney Jonathan Sternberg says the state Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear a legal challenge by Jean Doublin, owner of Ruthie's Bar in Springfield. In June, an appeals court rejected Sternberg's argument that the Springfield law conflicts with the state's clean air act. He says a provision in the state law allows smoking in bars and taverns, which overrides the Springfield law.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the ban was approved by voters last year after a petition drive. It prohibits smoking almost anywhere someone works or where the public has access.