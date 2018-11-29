Mo. Suspect Commits Suicide After Traffic Stop

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City area police say a man suspected of shooting a woman in Grain Valley has committed suicide after an encounter with California police.

Grain Valley Sergeant Jeff Palecek said in a release that detectives had been searching for Alan Lovelace Junior since the woman was shot and critically injured Tuesday. Lovelace hadn't been charged in that shooting.

Palecek says detectives on Friday tracked Lovelace to San Diego through a cellphone he had recently obtained.

San Diego police Lieutenant Andra Brown says officers there found Lovelace in the victim's stolen minivan and tried to pull him over, but Lovelace didn't immediately comply with the order to stop.

She said when Lovelace did stop, officers approached his vehicle and found him dead with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.