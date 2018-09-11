MO Tax Development Districts Proposed

The zones are called Transportation Development Districts, or TDDs. Columbia has eight of them.

"Typically, these are areas that are being developed, and they need an interchange, or they need an exit," said Republican Sen. Delbert Scott of Lowry City. "So, it provides that, if they put up matching money for a new business they're going to build or a retail center they're going to build, and they can raise the funds through that transportation district, and they can match that fund with highway money, then they can build. Then they can get that interchange built quicker than they could just waiting for the regular schedule."

Although TDDs provide for road improvements and bigger developments, some customers don't like the extra tax.

"There's already too much taxes on everything else," complained Chris Hayden. "So, they should have to pay for it themselves."

Columbia Mall is one mid-Missouri location that's waiting for approval in Boone County Circuit Court on a proposed TDD. The mall could charge an extra tax of up to 1% for roads and other improvements, if the TDD is approved. Three more proposals also are waiting for court approval, so you could pay more for roads to get to your favorite shopping spots.

One of the first TDDs in Columbia is the Bass Pro Shop location. Seven other TDDs include many large Columbia businesses, such as Famous Barr, Best Buy, Phillips 66 at Lake of the Woods, the Wal-Mart Supercenter, Grindstone Plaza, Range Line, Smiley Lane, and at Broadway and Fairview, the site for another Wal-Mart Supercenter.