MO Tax Refunds Returned Quickly

Copyright 2007

State officials say the average turnaround time for sending refund checks to Missouri taxpayers is slightly more than three days. The Missouri Department of Revenue says that's about the same time as the refund turnaround recorded in 2005. As of Wednesday, 86% of refunds had been processed in four days or less while 46% were turned around in under two days. So far 1.6 million returns had been processed, 1 million of them electronically. Officials said they expect about 1 million more tax returns postmarked by April 17.