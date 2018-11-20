Mo. Teachers Union Challenges Tenure Initiative

JEFFERSON CITY (AP)- A Missouri teacher's union is challenging the summary of a proposed ballot initiative that would abolish the state's teacher tenure system.

The measure would amend the Missouri Constitution to make teachers "at will" employees who can be fired or demoted for any reason. It would also cut off state funds to school districts that enter contracts with teachers lasting more than three years.

Christine Guinther (GIHN'-thur), president of Missouri's National Education Association chapter, filed suit against the ballot measure Friday afternoon in Cole County.

The lawsuit says the ballot summary does not clearly explain to voters what the measure would do. It also says that state Auditor Tom Schweich (shwyk) underestimated the potential cost to the state and local school districts.