Mo. Teen Collects Baseball Gloves for Needy Dominicans

HANNIBAL (AP) - A northeast Missouri high school student is conducting an effort to get baseball gloves to underprivileged youngsters in the Dominican Republic.

The Hannibal Courier-Post reports the parents of Hannibal High School senior Alex Addison visited a school in the Dominican Republic in January. Most of the boys they saw playing baseball couldn't afford gloves. Some used leaves or milk cartons instead.

So Alex decided to start gathering baseball gloves, both new and used. More than 50 have been contributed so far.

The drive was initially to end with the end of the World Series, but will continue for a while longer.