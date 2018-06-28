Mo. Teen Drowns while Jet Skiing on Lake

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) - The Cass County Sheriff's Department says a 17-year-old Kingsville boy drowned while jet skiing on a private lake on Father's Day.

Deputies say Kalen Littlefield and another man were on the watercraft on the lake south of Harrisonville when the jet ski overturned.

The man was able to survive but Littlefield did not resurface. Detectives said Littlefield was not a strong swimmer. Neither of the riders was wearing a life jacket.

KMBC-TV reports the drowning was the third at a lake in the Kansas City region in the past eight days. A Raytown teenager drowned while swimming at a private lake in Lee's Summit last weekend. On Saturday, 26-year-old Brent Baselee drowned while swimming at Longview Lake.