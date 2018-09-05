Mo. Town Seeking to Renovate Historic Building

SARCOXIE (AP) - Sarcoxie officials are looking for someone to save an historic building on the town square, and they are offering quite a deal.

The building, which was built in 1890, has been vacant for about three years. Sarcoxie officials want to revitalize it to improve the downtown's appearance.

The Joplin Globe reports the building will be sold for at least $10,000 but the buyer will get most of the money back if it is restored to city specifications.

Sarcoxie Mayor Don Triplett says the city will require the new owner to secure the building and fix water leaks, repair masonry and weatherize the building. The second-floor exterior, including windows and a metal facade, will be restored.

Triplett says the council will begin accepting proposals for the building in October.