Mo. Town Tries to Close Police Department

DELLWOOD, Mo. (AP) -- Aldermen for an eastern Missouri town will try for the fourth time to vote on whether to dissolve the police department.

Aldermen for the city of Dellwood, just north of St. Louis, are scheduled to discuss the issue Wednesday night.

However, the aldermen have postponed three previous meetings because four aldermen who oppose the idea of dissolving the police department and contracting with St. Louis County police boycotted the meetings.

Dellwood's Attorney, Donnell Smith, has asked a judge to force the aldermen to perform their duties. The judge has ruled that the aldermen have until Thursday to present their case.

KMOX reports that St. Louis County Police supervisors are already running daily operations of the police department. The Dellwood police chief is on paid leave.