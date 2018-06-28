Mo. Transportation Department Finds Old Culvert

By: The Associated Press

JAMESTOWN (AP) - Missouri Transportation Department officials say they have discovered history - a 1920s wooden culvert beneath state Route 179 in Moniteau County.

Central District Pavement Specialist Joe Moore says it's possible the culvert might be the last of its type to be found in the state.

Typically, the drainage structure that lets water flow under a roadway is built of concrete or steel, and few wooden ones remain.

The culvert was to be removed as a part of pipe replacement work Wednesday near the central Missouri community of Jamestown.