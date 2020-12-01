JEFFERSON CITY - In honor of the upcoming holidays, Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is encouraging Missouri residents to check the Unclaimed Property list for their names and others they know.
Beginning Tuesday and continuing through Dec. 16, the @MOTreasurer official social media platforms will encourage Missourians to search the Unclaimed Property database. All posts will use the hashtag #12DaysofUCP.
The Treasurer’s Office currently manages over $1 billion in unclaimed assets in more than five million owner accounts. Most Unclaimed Property consists of cash from bank accounts, stocks, bonds and contents of safe deposit boxes that have been abandoned. It can also include uncollected insurance policy proceeds, government refunds, utility deposits and wages from past jobs.
Unclaimed Property is waiting for one in ten Missourians, and the average return is nearly $300, according to the release.
Missourians can search and claim Unclaimed Property year-round at this link.