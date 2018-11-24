Mo. Treasurer Promotes Personal Finance Competition

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Treasurer Clint Zweifel is urging high school students to participate in a competition designed to teach them about personal finances.

Four-member teams have until Friday to take an online test dealing with protecting income, using credit, saving and investing. The top two teams from four regions within Missouri then compete at a statewide competition in Warrensburg next month.

The winning team will compete against those from 20 other states in St. Louis on May 2.

High school teachers must register and then they can sign up students.