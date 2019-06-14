Mo. Union Hires Former GOP Speaker as Lobbyist

5 years 4 months 1 week ago Friday, January 31 2014 Jan 31, 2014 Friday, January 31, 2014 9:50:25 AM CST January 31, 2014 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - One of Missouri's largest labor organizations has hired a former Republican House Speaker as a lobbyist.

The Missouri AFL-CIO hired Steve Tilley this week as the labor organization prepares to combat "right to work" measures this year. The legislation would prohibit labor contracts from requiring that all employees pay union fees.

Tilley was first elected to the House in 2004 and became Speaker in 2011. While in that office he shied away from "right to work" and said it was not part of his agenda.

He left the House in 2012 to become a lobbyist when term limits barred him from seeking re-election.

"Right to work" is a top priority this year of House Speaker Tim Jones, Tilley's successor. Jones says Missouri needs the policy to compete for jobs.

 

