MO Unveils New Sex Offender Registry

But some local law enforcement officials feel more could be done.

"The sex offenders are all kinda on the same plain, you know, you have the same status in the websites," Andrew Luntsford of the Boone County Sheriff's Department said.

Residents like Julie Whitaker said the registry helps.

"We have actually looked it up and supposedly there's someone in our neighborhood," Whitaker said.

A new toll free number is also available for those without internet access. The number to call is 1-888-SOR-MSHP (767-6747).