Mo. Utility Regulator to Hear Surcharge Bill

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's utility regulators are planning to weigh in on legislation that would let power companies levy surcharges on new infrastructure between traditional rate cases.

The Public Service Commission will hold a hearing on the issue April 8. Chairman Robert Kenney says hearings on pending legislation are a rare occurrence and haven't happened in recent memory.

Kenney said Thursday the PSC's final report April 17 probably won't recommend if the legislation should pass. Instead, it will summarize the arguments on both sides and apply the commission's expertise.

He says the hearing was requested by a Missouri senator, whom he didn't name.

House and Senate committees have passed separate surcharge measures, but the full chambers have yet to consider the proposals.