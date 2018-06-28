Mo. Victim Fights Sexual Abuse By Teachers

KANSAS CITY - A Missouri woman whose sexual relationship with a teacher began when she was 12 years old is now an advocate for victims in similar situations.

Amy Surdin told The Kansas City Star a teacher in Moberly talked her into the relationship and then threatened to hurt her family if she told anyone. She revealed her secret when she had a breakdown at age 21 - too late to charge the man.

Surdin advocates for educating students and teachers about the problem. Last year the Missouri Legislature named a law after her that extends the statute of limitations to 30 years after a child victim turns 18. The previous limit was 10 years. School districts also must tell other districts if employees left because of substantiated sexual misconduct.