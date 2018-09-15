Mo. Warns Motorists to be on Watch for Deer

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri conservation officials are warning motorists to be alert for deer running across roadways.

That becomes more common in November because it's breeding season for white-tailed deer, which makes them more active.

The Department of Conservation says the first three weeks of November are the peak time for breeding.

The deer are most likely to be on roads at dawn, dusk and evening.

Conservation officials say paying attention to the shoulders of roads is the best strategy for avoiding car-deer collisions.

