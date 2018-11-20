Mo. Witnesses Recount 'Horror' of Murder Scene

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. - Neighbors of a Missouri man accused of killing a man, dismembering the body and tossing the victim's arms at bystanders, said the incident was like a something out of a horror movie.

Paul Potter, of Kirksville, is charged with second-degree murder, arson and tampering and is being held on $1 million bond. Public defender Kevin Locke didn't return a call seeking comment.

Police say officers responding to a call of a vehicle fire Sunday arrived at the housing development and saw Potter throw two arms toward witnesses.

Jerry Stahl told the Kirksville Daily Express he was hit by the arms after Potter threw them. He's had nightmares about it since.

Police later found the victim in one of the apartments. He hasn't been identified.