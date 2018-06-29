Mo. Woman Charged in Antifreeze Poisoning Deaths

SPRINGFIELD - A southwest Missouri woman is charged with using antifreeze to fatally poison her husband and son and attempt to kill her daughter over a 14-month period.



Fifty-one-year-old Diane Staudte of Springfield was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault and one count of armed criminal action. She is being held without bond. It isn't immediately clear if she has an attorney.



The probable cause statement says authorities received an anonymous tip earlier this month.



The statement says Staudte admitted under questioning to killing her husband, 61-year-old Mark Staudte, in April 2012 and her son, 26-year-old Shawn Staudte, in September.



The statement also says she admitted poisoning her daughter, 24-year-old Sarah Staudte, this month. She survived.