Mo. Woman Dies of Fractured Neck at Nursing Home

SPRINGFIELD (AP) -- State health officials are investigating the death of a woman who apparently broke her neck while crawling out of a window at a Springfield nursing home.

Springfield police Cpl. Matt Brown says 81-year-old Mary Bebee died Monday at the Springfield Skilled Care center. A preliminary autopsy found she died of a fractured neck.

Brian Mattox, administrator for the center, says Bebee's body was found about 6:15 Monday morning in the backyard.

Mattox told The Springfield News-Leader that part of a window screen and the edging around the screen had been pushed out. He says the window of the one-story building is about 4 feet off the ground.

He says Bebee, who had lived at the center for about two years, had Alzheimer's disease.