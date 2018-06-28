Mo. Woman Pleads Guilty in Baby's Drowning Death

CLAYTON, Mo. - A woman who left her 9-month-old son unattended in a bath tub has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the child's death.

KSDK reports 24-year-old Brooke Maynard pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment in the December 2012 drowning of Roman Bell.

Maynard and her son were staying at a Hazelwood hotel at the time. Police say Maynard was planning to bathe the boy but left him unattended while she was using the telephone. She found the boy not breathing and unresponsive when she returned to the bathroom.

She was originally charged with felony murder and could have faced a life prison term.