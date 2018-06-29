Mo. Woman's Death Ruled Suicide But Body Was Moved

BATTLEFIELD, Mo. - Greene County authorities say a woman's death was a suicide but someone moved her body after she killed herself.

Twenty-three-year-old Desiree A. Haugen was found dead at her Battlefield home on April 9.

The death was considered suspicious but the Greene County Sheriff's office said Friday an autopsy and investigation determined Haugen shot herself. Investigators also found evidence the body had been moved.

The sheriff says in a news release that officers believe her boyfriend, 45-year-old Michael D. Findley, was involved in moving the body.

On April 12, officers fatally shot Findley while trying to take him into custody at a Joplin motel.

He was a parole absconder for a past assault on law enforcement and had an active felony stealing warrant.