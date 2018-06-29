Mo. Woman Sentenced for Fatal Sneeze-Induced Crash

LIBERTY (AP) - A Smithville driver whose sneezing fit caused a crash that killed a woman and left her young son paralyzed has been sentenced to probation and 100 hours of community service.

The Kansas City Star reports 45-year-old Kathryn Brady previously pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and failing to register an out-of-state vehicle.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the Nov. 14 crash east of Smithville happened after Brady started "sneezing violently" and her minivan crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head-on.

She was sentenced Wednesday in Clay County to two years' probation, community service and she must take a defensive driving course.

The crash killed 30-year-old Laura McClendon and left her son, Jett Kirkland, now 2, paralyzed.