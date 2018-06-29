Mo. Woman Sentenced in Fatal Drunken Driving Crash

ST. LOUIS - A suburban St. Louis woman has been sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison in a drunken driving crash that killed her granddaughter.



The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 49-year-old Theresa Fortner of Arnold was sentenced Friday in St. Louis Circuit Court for second-degree murder, armed criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child. She was drunk in July 2011 when she lost control of her vehicle, hitting a street sign, a house, a tree and a fence. The vehicle landed upside down.



Her 19-month-old granddaughter, Bella Houston, was in a car seat but suffered a brain injury. She was pronounced dead the next day.



Authorities say Fortner's family had told her she shouldn't drive. Tests determined that Fortner's blood-alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit.