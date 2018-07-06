Mo. Women Held Without Bond in Poisoning Case

SPRINGFIELD - A 51-year-old Springfield mother and her daughter are being held without bond until a preliminary hearing next month on charges that they fatally poisoned two family members and tried to kill another in the same manner.

Diane Staudte and her 22-year-old daughter, Rachel Staudte, were arraigned Monday in Greene County. Each is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault and one count of armed criminal action.

Prosecutors say they used antifreeze to poison Diane Staudte's husband, 61-year-old Mark Staudte, who died in April 2012, and her son, 26-year-old Shaun Staudte, who died in September. The two also are accused of poisoning 24-year-old Sarah Staudte, who survived.

A public defender representing the women didn't immediately return a phone call seeking comment Tuesday morning.