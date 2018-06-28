MO Won't Run Out of Envelopes

The Office of Administration said it discovered 56,000 envelopes while cleaning closets in a Jefferson City office building. Officials estimate it could take 40 years for the state to use them all. The 10-year-old envelopes turned up during an inventory after the merger of the Division of Facilities Management and the Division of Design and Construction. Gov. Blunt says the envelopes are an example of government waste his administration is uncovering.