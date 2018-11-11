Moberly Awaits New Jobs

MOBERLY - Moberly Area Economic Development Corporation welcomed a new business Friday, Finspeed LLC. Finspeed produces auto parts for racing cars and plans to establish its corporation in Moberly. The company said the new facility will provide the Moberly community with 20 new full-time jobs over the course of five years.

"We are excited to welcome Finspeed to Moberly," said Mayor Bob Riley.

Finspeed said it will provide new employees with an average salary of $36,096. Finspeed will also have the state of Missouri helping them out with an incentive package worth $62,182 in tax credits.

In a news release, Gov. Jay Nixon said, "This new investment and job creation is good news for the Moberly economy. Motorsport has seen explosive growth in the United States in the last decade."

Finspeed plans to have its operation up and running by the end of August.